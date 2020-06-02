Rijiju launches Khelo India Community Coach Development

Kiren Rijiju launches Khelo India Community Coach Development programme

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2020, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 16:30 ist
PTI/File photo

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched the Khelo India Community Coach Development programme for 15,000 physical education teachers and coaches around the country.

The 25-day programme was inaugurated by Rijiju on Monday evening.

Terming it a critical and far-reaching programme which will further boost India's objective of becoming a sporting nation, Rijiju said, "Earlier physical education in school used to be an ad-hoc arrangement and never given much importance. But if India has to be a sporting superpower we need to create a culture of sports in the country.

"Community coaches and physical education teachers have a big role to play in reaching every child in every corner of India and motivating them to take up sports and fitness as part of their daily life. If the culture of sports can be developed, champions will automatically emerge."

He said fitness has slowly become a way of life for Indians.

"We will work closely with the HRD ministry and start taking this to every school in India. Fitness should be a part of daily life, not something optional. This is the beginning and in a few years, this will have far-reaching effects and India will turn into a fitter country," Rijiju said.

The course module will equip physical education teachers and community coaches with the right set of knowledge and skills to help children of all ages to take up a variety of fitness-related activities and conduct age-appropriate fitness tests.

Besides regular sessions will be be conducted by eminent educationists in the field of fitness and physical education.

In the inaugural session, Professor Rosa Lopez De’Amico, President of the International Association of Physical Education and Sport for Girls and Women, and Professor Darlene Kluka, Vice President of the International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education, were the guest speakers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kiren Rijiju
sports
Khelo India

What's Brewing

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Curfew imposed in NYC as protesters loot stores

Curfew imposed in NYC as protesters loot stores

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

 