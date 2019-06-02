Kohli injures thumb during nets but "doing fine"

India captain Virat Kohli "is doing fine" despite being hit on his thumb while batting in the nets ahead of the team's World Cup opener against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

"He got hit while batting but is doing fine. There is nothing to worry as of now," team sources told PTI.

Kohli hurt his right thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday, prompting physiotherapist Patrick Farhart to attend to the Indian skipper.

Farhat was first seen using magic spray on the injured finger and then applied tape on it.

Later, Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice.

India, one of the favourites for the title, were hit by injuries in the run-up to the World Cup.

While all-rounder Vijay Shankar had to sit out of the warm-up game against New Zealand after hurting his elbow, Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up during IPL and missed India's both warm-up games against the Kiwis and Bangladesh.

Jadhav, a key figure in India's middle-order, batted in the nets on Saturday, an indication that he could be fit in time for the game against South Africa.

The Indian team had an off day on Sunday.