Kohli should return as captain for this Test: Swann

As the ignominy of losing five Test series on the trot sat heavy on the management, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had a decision to make: stick to the plan and go on losing or change the script and raise hopes of success.

In ushering in Brendon McCullum in May this year, they made their stance evident, a strategy not unlike the one they employed to get out of the rut in white-ball cricket. And this decision too seems to have paid off as they swept New Zealand 3-0 with McCullum injecting a never-before-seen joie de vivre to English cricket with Ben Stokes as his enforcer.

Graeme Swann, the former England spinner, was certain that this brand of rock-and-roll red-ball cricket will hold them in good stead against India too when the sides clash in the postponed fifth Test in Birmingham from July 1.

"Had you asked me to pick a winner between the two sides a year ago, I would have given the game to India on a platter," Swann said matter-of-factly. "But a lot has changed since then. We were sterile and boring and now we have life. Baz (McCullum) could well be the best thing that has happened to England cricket in a long time. Honestly, I don't even know how we won that one game (Leeds against India). But now, I feel like we are in a great position to level the series.

"You have (Joe) Root back in form and (Ben) Stokes is looking very aggressive too, so a lot of things are falling in place. There are some concerns with the top order but I don't think England are going to worry about it too much, not with Baz's optimism infecting everybody."

After the drawn opener in Nottingham, the Virat Kohli-led India won at Lord's before England pulled one back. India reiterated their dominance with a fine showing at The Oval to go 2-1 up in the five-match series before Covid threw a spanner in the works, forcing the postponement of the final Test.

India have been in England for over a week now, managing a four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire. Swann reckoned India will be 'a bit cold', but did not give into the narrative of Rohit Sharma potentially missing the contest after contracting Covid on Sunday.

"I don't think he is going to miss the Test. Lot of New Zealand cricketers recovered in three days before the ongoing series in England so... but I would love to see Virat (Kohli) leading the side again should Rohit be ruled out," he said.

"It will be great to see him finish the series he started as captain. I don't think that will happen, but it's a nice idea to play with. As for (Rishabh) Pant taking over, I don't see why not. He is a stellar cricketer, cricket can always do with more players like him."

In the same vein, Swann maintained that R Ashwin cannot be ignored, not again. India's premier spinner was left out in favour of Ravindra Jadeja the last time the sides met. The decision raised eyebrows, but in having taken a 2-1 lead, defused the issue.

"You would have to be silly to leave out Ashwin," stated Swann. "He is one of the best spinners of all time. He is a match-winner with both ball and bat. I would not leave him out of any Test side. Ever. I was stumped the last time they left him out. I don't think they will do that again."

Speaking of spinners, Swann, not a bad one himself with 255 Test scalps in 60 games, said Jack Leach will have to overcome his anxiety against good batters to come up with performances such as the one against New Zealand.

"The Indian team has fine players of spin. Leach has come short against quality players in the past. He does seem to have a new-found confidence since Baz has taken over," he said. "Generally, though, the system in England does not give spinners confidence. They don't help at all, you are pretty much left to sink or swim. It's different now so we will see how Leach does."

Watch the live coverage of the fifth Test between India and England on Sony Six from July 1 at 3.30 pm IST