KS Bharat to captain India A in South Africa

New Delhi: Andhra wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat will lead India A in the two four-day matches against South Africa A which will coincide with the senior team's tour to the country later this month.

The BCCI on Thursday announced two separate squads for the two matches with Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar and Vidhwath Kaverappa included in both the four-day games.