<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association honoured some of the State’s greats by naming the spectators’ stands and bowling ends after them.</p>.<p>This is in addition to the existing stand names that the previous Managing Committee had undertaken.</p>.<p>The two bowling ends -- Pavilion End and Northern End -- were named after two of Karnataka’s greatest exports Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. </p>.<p>The other new additions are Shantha Rangaswamy (B Lower stand), late C Nagaraj (M3 stand) and late Dr (Capt) K Thimmappaiah (M4 stand).</p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Kumble termed KSCA his cricketing home from age-group cricket to the Ranji Trophy.</p>.<p>“It’s really nice that Rahul and Shantha are also being recognised for their massive contributions to Karnataka and Indian cricket, along with Dr Thimmappaiah and Mr C Nagraj. Congratulations! To see the stands named after so many of our legends – some who I had the privilege of playing with and others who set the tone and example for us to follow and emulate - is just wonderful.</p>.<p>“I don’t think it will be out of turn to state that all of our contributions have made Karnataka cricket what it is, just as Karnataka cricket is what has made all of us. It’s not really about whose name is on which stand. It’s truly special that all the contributions have been recognised and are now permanently etched in the stadium. All the names that adorn the stands have all played a significant role in my journey, either as teammates or selectors or coaches or administrators or well-wishers or just with a word of encouragement here, a pat on the back there,” Kumble elaborated.</p>.<p>For Kumble, who sits on top of India’s highest Test wicket-takers’ list, Karnataka meant the world.</p>.<p>“No matter how much one might have played for India, coming back to play for Karnataka meant the world to me, and I know I am speaking for Rahul and for all those from our state, men and women, who have represented the country. Don’t get me wrong – it is a privilege to play for the nation. In India’s long<br />history as a Test-playing country, only 318 men have played in Test matches. But when you came back into the Karnataka dressing room, it was like returning home.”</p>.<p>Dravid echoed Kumble’s sentiments and called KSCA his second home.</p>.<p>“Like Anil said, we’ve probably spent more time here than we’ve spent in our houses,” Dravid noted. “It’s been a place of great happiness, sometimes great disappointment as well, but a place that has truly given me everything that I am today. I can never be more grateful for what the KSCA and this iconic ground have given me in my life.</p>.<p>“I’m really thankful and grateful that Venkatesh Prasad and his committee thought it apt to name an end after me. I know this would mean a lot. I know this would mean a lot to my family. My father, who a lot of you may know, loved the game and he was really instrumental in creating that love for the sport that I have. He brought me here for many games, not only the Test matches, but also for Ranji Trophy games.”</p>