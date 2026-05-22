KSCA shortlists three architects for upgradation of Chinnaswamy stadium

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a>) has shortlisted three architects for the upgradation of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinnaswamy-stadium">Chinnaswamy Stadium</a> after close to 30 firms from across the world submitted their ‘expression of interest’.</p>.<p>“Upgrading the Chinnaswamy Stadium, apart from ensuring international cricket returns to the iconic venue, was one of the key agendas in our manifesto before elections,” said president Venkatesh Prasad.</p>.<p>“The stadium is more than 50 years old and has a capacity of around 32,000. If we cut out passes for our members etc, the remaining is around 25,000 for the general public. It’s a small (number) for a City like Bengaluru that has grown immensely. Plus, there are too many pillars in the stadium that obstruct the view of many fans. We intend to increase its capacity to about 55,000."</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to lay foundation stone of international stadium on May 23.<p>“Many leading firms expressed their interest. We have shortlisted three of them, and we’ll be inviting them shortly to give their blueprint. We will then put it forth before the managing committee, then the State Government, and take it forward,” added the former India pacer.</p>.<p>Prasad also said the KSCA will be upgrading the light towers at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium in Mysuru and Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi.</p>.<p>“We will be installing the state-of-the-art LED lights at the three venues in a phased manner. The idea behind it is to enhance user experience for fans at the stadium and for those watching on TV at home. First will be Chinnaswamy so that it’s ready before the international matches it’s set to host this season. Then will be Mysuru followed by Hubballi. All of them will be done before the domestic season starts.”</p>