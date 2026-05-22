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KSCA shortlists three architects for upgradation of Chinnaswamy stadium

Prasad also said the KSCA will be upgrading the light towers at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium in Mysuru and Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 19:06 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 19:06 IST
Sports NewsKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

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