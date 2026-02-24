<p>Bengaluru: In what could be termed as a big win for the life members, the Karnataka State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rifles">Rifle</a> Association’s Extraordinary General Body Meeting (EGM), held on February 22 to bring changes to its Memorandum and bye-laws, ended with most of the proposals being rejected with overwhelming majority.</p>.<p>The meeting, which lasted more than three hours with around 200 members in attendance, reportedly witnessed chaotic scenes, eventually forcing KSRA secretary G Susheel, who had convened the EGM, and joint secretary Praveen S offering to resign from their posts “in due course.” </p>.<p>In a text message to DH, Susheel confirmed: “We announced we will be resigning in due course.” </p>.<p>This was after several members cited the National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) bye-law 3 (j) which states: ‘No person shall be eligible to become or continue as a member in any category, if he/she and or his/her spouse is or becomes a dealer of arms and/or ammunition.’</p>.<p>“With Susheel owning an armoury and Praveen’s wife being an arms dealer and manufacturer, they are clearly violating NRAI’s bye-laws,” claimed Rajesh Manpat, a life member and shooter, while talking to DH.</p>.<p>“After voting against the proposed changes, we also voted in majority for the two (Susheel and Praveen) to step down from their positions after they made disclosures of their associations with armoury business.</p>.Proposed changes to KSRA bye-laws leave life members worried.<p>The general body asked both of them to conclude the EGM (on Sunday) and proceed with the resignations in the next managing committee meeting.” </p>.<p>Held on the pretext of ensuring KSRA’s compliance with the new National sports code that came into effect in January this year, the members accused that the meeting had been called to hand voting powers to only district associations while striping life members (more than 1,500 in number) of the same right to elect members to the Managing Committee. </p>.<p>Another proposed amendment which stated that the maximum age of office bearers, president, secretary general and treasurer. to be increased to 75 years from 70, also got rejected with status quo being maintained.</p>.<p>The minimum age of 35 years as eligibility to be on the athletes’ commission was instead voted to be set at 25. The formation of a third vice-president, with two already among the 15-member committee, was also rejected.</p>