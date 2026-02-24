Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

KSRA secretary set to resign as members reject contentious amendments

In a text message to DH, Susheel confirmed: “We announced we will be resigning in due course.”
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 17:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 17:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us