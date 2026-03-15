<p>Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav recently got married to his longtime partner and childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, in a lively ceremony held in the scenic hill town of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, surrounded by close friends and family.</p><p>The couple opted for an intimate wedding at The Savoy Hotel away from the public limelight.</p><p>The celebrations began a couple of days before the wedding with pre-wedding functions like mehendi, haldi and sangeet.</p><p>Kuldeep and Vanshika both hail from Kanpur and reportedly grew up just 3 km apart. The couple got engaged last year in June in Lucknow in a private ceremony.</p>.<p>Vanshika, who works at Life Insurance Corporation at a managerial role, has chosen to stay away from social media. She rarely appears at public events and has maintained a quiet, private lifestyle despite Kuldeep’s growing popularity. </p><p>So far, the couple has managed to keep their love life low-key and away from the limelight.</p><p>While the wedding guest list was limited, cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma attended the wedding.</p><p>Apart from them, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, also attended the wedding and gave his blessings to the couple and reportedly presented them with a sacred Balaji thread.</p>.Clearly I am bad with DRS call, says Kuldeep Yadav after banter with Rohit Sharma.<p>After the wedding ceremony in Mussoorie, the couple is expected to host a grand wedding reception at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow on March 17.</p><p>From cricketers to politicians, several A-listers are expected to attend the grand wedding reception.</p><p>In other news, just days before his wedding, Kuldeep played an important part in India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.</p>