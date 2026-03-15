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Kuldeep Yadav ties knot with childhood friend Vanshika Chadha

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav recently got married to his longtime partner and childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Mussoorie.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 09:58 IST
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Kuldeep and Vanshika got engaged last year in Lucknow

Kuldeep and Vanshika got engaged last year in Lucknow

Credit: PTI Photo

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham also graced the wedding

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham also graced the wedding

Credit: X

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Published 15 March 2026, 09:58 IST
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