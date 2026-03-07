<p>Ace Indian shuttler <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lakshya-sen">Lakshya Sen</a> stormed into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/all-england-championship">All England Open Badminton Championships</a> men's singles final with a hard-fought win over Victor Lai of Canada in the semifinals here on Saturday.</p><p>The 12th ranked Sen beat world number 16 Lai 21-16 18-21 21-15 in the match that lasted one hour and 37 minutes.</p><p>Lai had won a bronze medal in the world championships in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paris">Paris</a> last year.</p><p>This will be Sen's second final appearance in the prestigious tournament, having finished runner-up in 2022.</p>.Ashes: Australia dominate with five-wicket win, retain the urn for fifth straight time .<p>Sen, who continued his dream run in the BWF Super 1000 tournament, will face Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the final on Sunday.</p><p>Chun-Yi beat world number two Kunlavut Vitidsarn of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thailand">Thailand</a> in the other semifinal on Saturday.</p><p>Sen had beaten China's world No. 6 Li Shi Feng in straight games in the quarterfinals on Friday. He had stunned world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> in the first round.</p>