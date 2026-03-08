Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Lakshya’s brave run ends as Lin Chun-yi wins All England crown

Lakshya held a three-point cushion at the break and pushed further ahead to 13-9 with a precise return that clipped the line.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 14:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 14:49 IST
All England ChampionshipSports new

Follow us on :

Follow Us