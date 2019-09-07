Lanka's Malinga first T20 bowler to claim 100 wickets

  Sep 07 2019, 00:19am ist
  updated: Sep 07 2019, 01:27am ist
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. AP/PTI Photo

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga on Friday became the first bowler in Twenty20 internationals to claim 100 wickets, achieving the feat in the third match against New Zealand in Kandy.

Malinga, who surpassed Pakistan spinner Shahid Afridi's tally of 97 scalps to become the leading T20 wicket-taker on Sunday, bowled Colin Munro to get a century of wickets in his 76th match.

The 36-year-old speedster went on to complete a hat-trick and took four wickets in four balls. Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor followed Munro to the pavilion. 

