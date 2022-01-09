Latham eyes double ton as New Zealand dominate Bangladesh in first day of the second Test

Tom Latham was closing in on a double century as New Zealand reached 349 for one at stumps to defy Hagley Oval's grim reputation for batters on Day One of the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Sunday.

The New Zealand captain was unbeaten on 186, with Devon Conway on 99, as the Black Caps scored at will on a ground reputed to be a bowler's paradise on Day One.

New Zealand, desperate for a win to save the series after losing the first Test, defied the green surface and were in control since they lost the toss and were sent in to bat. Latham and Conway put on 201 for the second wicket after Latham and Will Young (54) produced a 148-run stand for the first wicket.

Hagley Oval requires bowlers to maintain a good line and length to deliver wickets on its verdant surface, and Bangladesh were guilty of straying too often. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain fed New Zealand a diet of loose deliveries and as a result, Bangladesh spent the day chasing the ball to the boundary at a ground where the average first innings score is 263.

Latham, who disappointed in the first Test with scores of one and 14, progressed at a consistent rate with his first 50 taking 65 deliveries, the second 68 and the third 66. His unbeaten 186 included 28 fours, while Conway scored 10 fours and a six.

The hundred moved Latham up to fourth on the list of New Zealand century-makers, headed by Kane Williamson on 24. The only time he was troubled was in Ebadot Hossain's opening over when he was twice given out lbw, only for the dismissals to be overturned on review.

Bangladesh appealed vociferously late in the day for Latham to be caught behind, but replays showed the ball missed the bat.

After toiling fruitlessly through the morning session, Bangladesh missed a chance to get a wicket in the first over after lunch, in what turned out to be a seven-run farce. A Will Young edge off Ebadot was dropped by Liton Das at third slip, allowing New Zealand to run for three.

As the bowler and fielders expressed their frustration, the return throw went to the bowler's end, where no one was backing up and the ball raced through to the boundary.

Much to Ebadot's annoyance, Young scored a five in his next over when he took a quick single and Mehidy Hasan's throw at the stumps from mid-wicket raced to the fence again. Young scored 21 more runs before an attempted drive was grasped by Mohammad Naim at point to give Shoriful Islam the first and only wicket.

