Learning techniques of new sport: Manu Bhaker poses with Suryakumar Yadav

"Learning techniques of a new sport with the Mr. 360 of India!' the post read.

The post which garnered over 80K views, witnessed netizens get excited about the ace players of different sports coming together.

"Beautiful iconic pic of the day of The two great superstars of India.God bless you both," said one user while another wrote: "Two champs in one frame".

Meanwhile, Bhaker a few days back raised eyebrows after she reportedly left an event when a reporter asked her about Neeraj Chopra.

“What was your conversation with Neeraj (Chopra)?” asked a reporter when the shooter not only left the question unanswered but also walked out of the event. This question might have been raised owing to the social media buzz over the duo's relationship.

"Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now," the publication quoted Manu Bhaker's father Ram Kishan as told to Dainik Bhaskar.

Manu, 22, scripted history in Paris by becoming the first Indian athlete post-Independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, more than making up for her forgettable games debut in Tokyo three years ago.

