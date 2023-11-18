Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Mercedes race car sells for $18.8 million

The car Lewis Hamilton drove to his first Formula One win for Mercedes sold for $18.8 million November 17 at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Las Vegas.

The sale, which saw a hammer price of $17.1 million plus a 10 per cent buyer’s premium, took place in the Awakening Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel during the first-ever F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Set inside a round theater filled with a boisterous crowd that had been entertained by a dance performance and welcoming remarks by British comedian James Corden, it was the most money paid publicly for any modern F1 car to date. RM Sotheby’s had initially estimated the car’s value to be $10 million to $15 million.