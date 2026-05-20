Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Lokesh Sathyanathan returns to India eyeing CWG, Asian Games success

The confident young man, who plans to return to the USA for his final year in July, sets his sights on CWG and Asiad glory.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 22:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 22:42 IST
Sports NewsAsian Games

Follow us on :

Follow Us