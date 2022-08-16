Longer suspension can hit the game hard

As India woke up on Tuesday, still hung over from the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the football fans of the country received shocking news. FIFA, world’s football governing body, had suspended the All India Football Federation with immediate effect due to “undue influence from third parties.”

The axe was hanging over their heads for a while as the Committee of Administrators (CoA), Supreme Court and stakeholders of Indian football wrangled with each other trying to figure out a new draft constitution and conduct elections that had been pending for two years.

Let’s not kid ourselves and think there has not been any politics at play in this unfortunate development.

FIFA, though, has left the door open for this to be a relatively short suspension, saying it will be lifted “once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed”, and that they are in “constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India.”

Much, however, depends on the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

While it has been learned, through people in the know, that CoA had a meeting with the Union ministry on Monday and has agreed to meet the demands set by FIFA, the SC-appointed panel remained adamant on disqualification criteria for candidates.

The Supreme Court’s decision could set a precedent and have far-reaching consequences, as there are other national sporting associations under various CoAs due to administrative issues. One misstep and the pandora’s box will be open.

While that drama is still to play out in the court, here is a look at the possible impact on the sport in the country due to the suspension.

As in any war, the worst ones to suffer are the women. And so it is here.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India in October will be moved out of the country and India will not be eligible to participate should the situation continue. The SAFF Women’s championship will also be in jeopardy.

After the debacle of the bubble breach during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup earlier this year, this is a cruel blow.

Gokulam Kerala FC, already in Uzbekistan, looks likely to miss out on the AFC Women’s Club Championship. The club had made big signings in preparation for this competition.

Domestically speaking, the Indian Women’s League could also face some hurdles. According to sources, FIFA gives USD 50,000 to the national federation to conduct the senior women’s national league. Without this fund, can AIFF conduct the league as even the SAI funding has been reduced?

Talking of funding, AIFF may miss out on over USD 1 million in grant from both FIFA and AFC combined if the suspension extends beyond the end of the year. Adding to their woes, this could also affect government funding because AIFF is no longer an internationally recognised body.

Indian referees, referee assessors and match officials at the AFC and FIFA levels will not get international assignments and nor can there be any promotion of match officials to the international level as long as the suspension continues.

Coming to the men’s game, India will not be eligible to participate in the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the draw for which will be held later this year should the suspension continue. The September friendlies are also off as it stands. ATK Mohun Bagan’s participation in the AFC Cup inter-zone playoff semifinal, to be played in September, is in jeopardy.

While the domestic competitions can continue, foreign signings could become a concern as Indian clubs will not be able to secure a transfer certificate henceforth as long as the ban is in effect.

This leaves a club like North East United, which has not finalised their foreign contingent, potentially without foreigners for its Indian Super League campaign.