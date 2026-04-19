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Loyalty over opportunity: Rashid turned down citizenship offer from India

While he does not elaborate on the Australian offer, the 27-year-old cricketer recounts the Indian offer in detail from the 2023 IPL season.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 15:41 IST
Sports NewsIPLRashid Khancricketer

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