M S Dhoni's birthday special: Top 10 quotes by Captain Cool

“When I die, the last thing I want to see is the six that Dhoni hit in the 2011 World Cup final,” Sunil Gavaskar famously said while paying homage to one of the greatest cricket captains the nation has ever seen. Cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is nothing short of an icon in India, especially among those who come from smaller towns and dream of making it big.

Dhoni’s story of a small-town-boy from Ranchi who won the Ranji trophy and made it big is etched into the minds of generations of cricket fans. The former Indian cricket team captain is just as respected for his on-field performance as he is for his unshakable temper and impeccable leadership skills. Social media is abuzz with birthday wishes for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who turns 39 years old, with DJ Bravo paying tribute to the cricketer in a unique way.

Here are the top 10 quotes from the one of India's greatest cricket icons who has won billions of hearts:

1. “I don't study cricket too much. Whatever I have learned or experienced is through cricket I've played on the field,” said the wicket-keeper upon being asked how he studied cricket.

2. "I believe in giving more than 100% on the field, and I don't really worry about the result. If there's great commitment on the field, that's victory for me," said Dhoni six into his captaincy in 2008.

3. “Since 2005, I have not spent much time with my family. In fact, I have spent more time at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai,” said the right-handed batsman in 2011 as he talked about missing family and the toll of being away from home.

4. “What needs to be done at the moment is more important than any of these emotions,” said the ever-pragmatic cricketer, famous for his ability to pressure with grace.

5. “I never thought of playing for any other franchise other than CSK. Chennai is my second home. Fans here have adopted me as one of their own,” said the cricketer in an interview in 2018.

6. “I'm quite used to playing with few injuries, whether it is back, fingers, elbow, or something else. You have to be tough and get on with the game,” said Captain Cool in 2018 after sustaining a lower-back injury while playing for Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab

7. “Frankly, I never thought I would represent my country one day. Now I'm leading my country, so it's like a fairytale. I never thought I'd do these things. I lived in the moment, I kept working hard,” said the cricketer in 2011.

8. "I love being in the present. When I was playing for school, the only thing I wanted was to get selected for U-16 or U-19 district teams. When I was selected for the district I would think of the next level, getting selected for state side. I'm a person who lives in the moment," upon being asked about his future plans regarding the 2015 World cup.

9. “Self-confidence has always been one of my good qualities. I am always very confident. It is in my nature to be confident, to be aggressive. And it applies in my batting as well as wicketkeeping,” said the then 24-year-old who counted Adam Gilchrist as an idol.

10. “From when I was a young boy, I read books on weapons and tanks and combat. I was so interested in the army,” said the cricketer who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel and has been outspoken about his patriotism and love for the Indian army. He has famously sported the Para Special Forces insignia on his gloves.