Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Man Utd draw 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red

Joshua Zirkzee found Eriksen with a short pass and the Danish midfielder put United ahead in the 15th minute with a powerful first-time shot from the edge of the area.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 03:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 03:30 IST
Sports NewsManchester UnitedSoccer

Follow us on :

Follow Us