Manchester City report record profits to match best season on pitch

"The 2022-23 season saw Manchester City scale new heights and set new benchmarks," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, said in a statement. "In short, last season saw Manchester City achieve the greatest football and commercial year of its storied history."

City experienced growth over the previous year across all revenue streams of commercial, matchday and broadcasting.

Commercial revenues accounted for 341.4 million pounds, followed by broadcast at 299.4 million and then matchday at 71.9 million, for a profit of 80.4 million, nearly doubling the previous year's record profit of 41.7 million pounds.

Matchday revenue saw an increase of 17.4 million pounds (32 per cent) with a 99 per cent occupancy rate at the Etihad Stadium and four more home games played across all competitions, although the average attendance of 53,249 fans over 19 Premier League games was just shy of their record of 54,130 set in 2018-19.

Broadcasting revenues climbed by 50.4 million pounds over the previous year (20.2 per cent), primarily due to the club reaching and winning the Champions League and FA Cup finals.

Profits also benefited from significant player trading with 121.7 million pounds generated from transfers, up a significant 79.8 per cent over the previous 12 months.

City earned top spot on the Brand Finance Football 50 list with a brand value of 1.51 billion pounds, passing LaLiga side Real Madrid (1.46 billion). Manchester United were fourth at 1.36 billion.

It marked the first time an English club had earned the number one spot since 2018 with the report citing City's decade of dominance on the pitch and the highest revenue of any of the clubs in the report as key reasons for their rise in the rankings.