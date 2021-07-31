Manipuri movie to be made on Mirabai Chanu's life

  Jul 31 2021
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 22:14 ist
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after winning silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: PTI Photo

A Manipuri film based on the life of Olympic medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will be produced.

An agreement in this regard was signed on Saturday between Chanu's side and Imphal-based Seuti Films Production at her residence in Nongpok Kakching village in Imphal East district, a release issued by renowned playwright and the production company's chairperson Manaobi M M said.

The film will also be dubbed into English and various Indian languages, it added.

Speaking to PTI, Manaobi said, "We will start looking for a girl who can essay the role of Mirabai Chanu. She has to match the Olympic medallist's age, height, physique and have some resemblance to her looks. Then she has to be trained on Chanu's lifestyle. It will take at least six months to start shooting."

