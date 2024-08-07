Home
Manu Bhaker returns home after Paris Olympics triumph; See Pictures

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhakerreceived a warm welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday, following her exceptional performance at the Olympics Games 2024 in Paris.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 12:49 IST

Carried on shoulders, adorned with garlands, and showered with rose petals, star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker's return to the country was an memorable event.

Credit: PTI

On Wednesday, hundreds of supporters braved a steady drizzle to greet her after Bhaker's historic achievement of winning two medals in a single Olympic Games.

Credit: PTI

The crowd also accorded Bhaker's coach Jaspal Rana in an enthusiastic reception.

Credit: PTI

Manu Bhaker being welcomed upon her arrival at the airport, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Manu Bhaker is all smiles as she returns back home.

Credit: PTI

Bhaker made India proud by winning two medals in a single Olympics edition.

Credit: Instagram/@bhakermanu

Published 07 August 2024, 12:49 IST
