Manu Bhaker returns home after Paris Olympics triumph; See Pictures

Carried on shoulders, adorned with garlands, and showered with rose petals, star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker's return to the country was an memorable event.
On Wednesday, hundreds of supporters braved a steady drizzle to greet her after Bhaker's historic achievement of winning two medals in a single Olympic Games.
The crowd also accorded Bhaker's coach Jaspal Rana in an enthusiastic reception.
Manu Bhaker being welcomed upon her arrival at the airport, in New Delhi.
Manu Bhaker is all smiles as she returns back home.
Bhaker made India proud by winning two medals in a single Olympics edition.
Credit: Instagram/@bhakermanu
Published 07 August 2024, 12:49 IST