<p>New Delhi: Olympian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manu-bhaker">Manu Bhaker</a> topped the finals of women's 10m pistol event in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national">national</a> selection trials T3 (Group A) which concluded here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Trial two winner Sainyam finished second while Esha Singh secured the third spot in the eight-woman final.</p>.<p>Manu, who squeezed into the finals as the last qualifier, maintained her lead from the end of the second series to finish on top with a total score of 246.1, which was a comfortable 4.2 points more than <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-cup">World Cup</a> Final silver medallist Sainyam who finished with 241.9.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asian-championship">Asian Championship</a> gold and World Championship bronze medallist Esha finished third with a score of 220.6.</p>.Next target is Olympics gold, says Suryakumar Yadav.<p>Asian Games champion Palak Gulia finished fourth after a score of 200.2 followed by Anjali Choudhary, who hit 179.8. Surbhi Rao finished in sixth place with a score of 158.2 followed by Deaflympics medallist Pranjali Prashant Dhumal and Muskan, who scored 138.7 and 117.0 respectively, completing the top eight.</p>.<p>Esha had qualified for the final in top spot with a score of 580-21x followed by Surbhi Rao who shot 578-12x. Muskan qualified in third place after scoring 577-15x followed by Anjali Choudhary (575-19x), Sainyam (575-16x), Palak (574-14x) and Manu (574-11x).</p>.<p>The national squad will now start another coaching camp in Delhi from Wednesday.</p>