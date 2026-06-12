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Homesports

'Manu not in a position to speak': Ace shooter's mother after her coach Jaspal Rana's passing

Rana played a key role in nurturing young talent as a coach, including guiding Manu to two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:19 IST
sportsSports NewsDehradunManu BhakerJaspal Rana

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