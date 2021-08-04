McLaughlin breaks world record to win 400m hurdles gold

McLaughlin smashes world record to win 400m hurdles gold

Reuters
Reuters,
  Aug 04 2021
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 09:05 ist
Sydney McLaughlin. Credit: AFP Photo

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States smashed her own world record as she stormed to victory in the Olympic women's 400m hurdles final on Wednesday.

McLaughlin powered home in 51.46sec, with world champion and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Dalilah Muhammad claiming silver in 51.58sec.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03sec.

