Medal result of Praveen's hard work, unparalleled dedication: PM

Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, taking the country's medal haul to 11 in the ongoing Games

  • Sep 03 2021, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 10:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Lauding Praveen Kumar, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication.

Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, taking the country's medal haul to 11 in the ongoing Games. 

Competing in his debut Paralympics, Kumar (18) set a new Asian record with a 2.07-metre jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10 metre for the gold.

"Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours," Modi said in a tweet. 

