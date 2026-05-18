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Meditating maverick: Smith’s return from the brink

Smith began playing tennis when he was five years old and was always an avid skateboarder.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 20:01 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 20:01 IST
sportsSports NewsTennisKarnataka

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