Meet Yuzvendra Chahal's fiance Dhanashree Verma

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 21:43 ist
Yuzvendra Chahal and his fiance Dhanashree Verma (Credit: Social media)

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma announced their engagement on social media on Saturday. While scores of congratulatory messages poured in on social media for the couple, many wondered who Dhanashree is.

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Dhanashree Verma is a choreographer and YouTuber. She owns the Dhanashree Verma Company and has over six lakh followers on Instagram and over 15 lakh subscribers on YouTube. 

She is proficient in Bollywood and hip-hop influenced dance forms. She is involved in event choreographies as well.

According to her Instagram account, she is also a doctor, besides being a choreographer and YouTuber. 

Verma has worked with Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, and singer Guru Randhawa amongst others. 

Chahal made the big announcement with a sweet post on social media saying, “We said ‘Yes’ along with our families”.

 

Both Chahal and Verma chose to post the same images and caption to mark the occasion on social media.  

The couple’s roka ceremony was held with close family members in attendance. 

From Ravi Shastri to Guru Randhawa, several people took to social media to congratulate the couple. 

Yuzvendra Chahal
Cricket
engagement

