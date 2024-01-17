Melbourne loses another champion mum as Wozniacki exits

Melbourne: Much has changed for Caroline Wozniacki after she returned to the Australian Open from a four-year absence but the Dane said the sting of disappointment of losing at a Grand Slam still felt the same.

Woznicaki lost 1-6 6-4 6-1 to Maria Timofeeva in the second round on Wednesday, her first Australian Open since the 2020 edition. The 2018 champion stepped away from the sport two years later before deciding to return to the WTA Tour in 2023.

The Danish wildcard arrived at Melbourne Park this year with her children Olivia and James in tow but made her earliest exit since going out in the first round in 2016.

"Losing now and losing then, it doesn't really change," Wozniacki told reporters. "You want to win everything. When you have the family here you want to win even more because you want to stay longer and not have to move around."