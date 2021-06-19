Milkha Singh's achievements will continue to inspire future generations, says Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh and said his achievements will continue to inspire future generations.

The L-G also expressed his deepest condolences to the sprint legend's family, his well-wishers and his innumerable fans across the world.

“Saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. A legendary sprinter who carved a niche for himself with his athletic prowess. A symbol of our nation's glory, his achievements will continue to inspire the future generations,” Sinha said on Twitter.

Deepest condolences to his family, well wishers and his innumerable fans across the world. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) June 19, 2021

The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the athlete's demise.

“A man whose legendary achievements are only dwarfed by his humility & his determination, has left a mark that will forever inspire generations of athletes & sportspersons. #RIPMilkhaSinghji,” Abdullah tweeted.