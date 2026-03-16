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Mirabai Chanu set to miss first two Olympic ranking events

The best three totals from the first phase and the best two from the second will determine an athlete’s position in the Olympic Qualification Ranking.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:59 IST
Sports NewsweightliftingMirabai Chanu

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