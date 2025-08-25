Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Mirabai Chanu wins gold Commonwealth Championships gold on return to action

Returning to international action after a year-long hiatus due to an injury, the 31-year-old did look rusty at times, managing only three successful lifts out of six.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 11:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 11:53 IST
Sports NewsMirabai ChanuCommonwealth

Follow us on :

Follow Us