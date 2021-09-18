Hussamuddin enters Boxing Championship quarterfinals

Mohammad Hussamuddin enters quarterfinals at National Boxing Championships

The boxer displayed smart and mature boxing and landed plenty of punches to secure a unanimous 5-0 win

PTI
PTI, Bellary,
  • Sep 18 2021, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 20:21 ist
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin. Credit: Twitter/@IndiaSports

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) stormed into the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win over Chhattisgarh's Sahil at the National Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Defending champion Hussamuddin, who is representing Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), displayed smart and mature boxing and landed plenty of punches to secure a unanimous 5-0 win.

He will face Rushikesh Goud of Maharashtra on Sunday.

In the other round of 16 match in the 57kg category, Haryana's Sachin was up against Manipur's Jobison Yengkokpam.

World youth champion Sachin, who caused a huge upset on Friday by defeating world championship medallist Gaurav Bidhuri, made light work of his opponent and won 5-0 to book his spot in the quarters.

In 54kg, Goa's Roshan Zamir produced a dominant show in the last round to outwit Suraj Bhan Singh of Rajasthan 3-2 in one of the closest bouts of the day.

Rajasthan's Bhim Pratap Singh (51kg) and Delhi's Rohit Mor (57kg) too progressed into the quarterfinals with identical 5-0 victories on the fourth day of the championships.

In the 60kg match, Tripura's Parvinder Poonia beat Prabhu Murali of Tamil Nadu 5-0.

Chandigarh's Aman (67kg) and Sachin (71kg) impressed everyone with their attacking boxing as both of them won after forcing the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in the second round and sailed into the quarters.

Aman defeated Orissa's SR Sahoo and Sachin got the better of Uttarakhand's Devender Singh.

The gold-medallists from this event will make the Indian team for the world championships in Belgrade next month.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Boxing
Sports News
India News

What's Brewing

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

 