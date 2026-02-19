Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsmotorsports

Australia set for first street circuit race from 2027 as MotoGP is moved from Phillip Island to Adelaide

The traditional Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island has been moved to the Adelaide Street Circuit from 2027, marking a first-of-its-kind event for the sport.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 06:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 06:48 IST
Sports NewsMotoGPAustralian Grand PrixAdelaidemotorsports 

Follow us on :

Follow Us