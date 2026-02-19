<p>The Australian Grand Prix, which is traditionally held at the Phillip Island Circuit has been moved to Adelaide with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/motogp">MotoGP </a>organisers announcing that it will be held at a city centre circuit from 2027.<br><br>The six‑year agreement begins next season and will see MotoGP race at the Adelaide Street Circuit until 2032. </p><p>This landmark event will be the first MotoGP Grand Prix to be held in a city‑centre location – with the uncompromised safety standards required in the modern era of the sport.</p>.<p>The circuit layout was unveiled in Adelaide on Thursday (February 19) by MotoGP Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta and South Australia premier Peter Malinauskas.<br><br>It was confirmed that the inaugural Australian GP in Adelaide will be held across three days in November 2027. The circuit will be approximately 4.195kms long with 18 corners winding through the city streets, enabling riders to reach speeds of more than 340 km/h.<br><br>The track design follows the blueprint of the Adelaide Street Circuit that hosted Formula 1 events between 1985 and 1995, with the significant adjustments required to ensure rider safety remains the number‑one priority.<br><br>The city’s layout, culture and passion for major events make Adelaide the perfect home for a premium, festival‑style urban Grand Prix - providing a unique opportunity to elevate the fan experience to a new level.<br><br>“Bringing MotoGP to Adelaide marks a major milestone in the evolution of our championship. This city has a world‑class reputation for hosting major sporting events, and the opportunity to design a purpose‑built circuit in the city streets is something truly unique in our sport," said Ezpeleta.<br><br>His sentiments were echoed by Malinauskas.<br><br>"This is a major coup for South Australia and yet more evidence our state has real momentum. We're now competing with the rest of the nation for the world’s best events - and winning. Hosting the world’s first MotoGP race on a street circuit will give Adelaide a truly unique offering that is sure to attract visitors from interstate and overseas."<br></p><p>The 2026 Australian Grand Prix to be held at the Phillip Island on October 25 will be the last in Victoria before the MotoGP caravan moves to South Australia. </p>