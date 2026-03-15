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F1 calls off April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia

Bahrain's desert Sakhir circuit had been due to host the fourth round of the season on April 12 with Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Corniche track following the weekend after.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 04:04 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 04:04 IST
Saudi ArabiaFormula OneGrand PrixBahrain Grand Prixmotorsport

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