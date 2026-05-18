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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Qatari rally driver Nasser Al Attiyah dominates Jordan Rally with a record-breaking 18th victory and 12 stage wins.
Key facts
• Clean sweep victory
Al Attiyah won all 12 special stages in Jordan, repeating his 2016 clean sweep and securing his 18th victory in the country.
• Championship lead
The victory moved Al Attiyah into a narrow championship lead with 92 career MERC wins, while his co-driver Candido Carrera earned his seventh win.
• Runner-up performance
Oman’s Abdullah Al-Rawahi finished second despite a puncture, shadowing Al Attiyah throughout the event.
• Podium contenders
Saudi Arabia’s Hamza Bakhashab overcame a five-minute time loss to secure third place in his first full MERC season.
• Close finish
Sheikh Bader Al-Fayez and Joseph Matar finished fourth, just 3.1 seconds ahead of Bassel Abu Hamdan after suspension damage.
Key statistics
92
Al Attiyah's MERC career wins
3min 53.7sec
Winning margin in Jordan
19
Al Attiyah's stage wins in 2016
7
Co-driver Carrera's MERC wins
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 May 2026, 11:44 IST