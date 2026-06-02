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Homesportsmotorsports

Indian national anthem in Greece: Atiqa Mir races to most dominant win of her career

She won Round 2.2 by a more than 2.6 seconds, a massive margin in motorsport considering all 25 drivers were running on the same equipment.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsSports NewsGreeceFormula 1Motor sport

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