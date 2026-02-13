<p>Goa is decked up for the fourth round of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-racing-festival">Indian Racing Festival</a> which will be held over in the weekend at the street circuit adjacent to the Manohar International Airport. </p><p>The tailor-made FIA-grade street circuit measures 2.064kms featuring 12 turns carved into the airport’s expansive layout.</p><p>The track has been designed to encourage close racing, late braking and constant position battles, which will set the stage for an intense weekend of competition.</p>.Indian Racing Festival: Goa decks up for street racing .<p>With only narrow margins separating the leading teams, every lap around the Goa circuit could prove decisive in shaping the title narrative.</p><p>All teams will compete in identical Ligier JS F422 machinery, powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged Alpine engine. The combination of equal performance and a tight street layout promises wheel-to-wheel racing, where driver skill and team strategy are likely to outweigh raw speed.</p>.Indian Racing Festival: Sourav Ganguly buys Kolkata Royal Tigers team.<p>Among the standout names heading into the Goa round is Divy Nandan of Hyderabad Black Birds. Having secured pole position at the Chennai Street Race in the 2024 F4 India Championship and competed in both GB3 and British F4, Nandan arrives with a reputation for adapting quickly to challenging circuits.</p><p>Chennai Turbo Riders will look to Aqil Alibhai, the reigning Formula 4 India champion. Now part of the IRL grid, Alibhai brings African representation to the series, underlining its increasingly international character.</p><p>For Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, much attention will fall on Ruhaan Alva, the youngest race winner in IRL history. The 2024 F4 India vice-champion, already with podium finishes in Britain, is widely seen as one of India’s most promising exports.</p>.Indian Racing Festival: 'Street Racing is about resilience,' says Kichcha Sudeep as Kings Bengaluru heads to Goa.<p>European experience is led by Tom Canning of Kolkata Royal Tigers, a British GT champion and Aston Martin Academy graduate. Alongside him, Jemma Moore brings proven GT4 success and endurance racing pedigree, continuing a family legacy in the series.</p>