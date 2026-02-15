<p>The inaugural Goa round of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-racing-festival">Indian Racing Festival (IRF)</a> delivered edge-of-the-seat racing as Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong claimed victories in Round 4 at the Manohar International Airport Street Circuit.</p><p>Representing Goa Aces JA Racing, Raoul Hyman produced a composed drive to win Race 1 in 24:03.490, giving the home team a memorable triumph on debut at the Goa street circuit.</p>.Indian Racing Festival | It's vroom vroom time in Goa!.<p>Starting behind pole-sitter Aqil Alibhai of Chennai Turbo Riders, Raoul Hyman of Goa Aces JA Racing seized the lead early and resisted sustained pressure throughout the race. Alibhai finished second in 24:06.800, just 3.310 seconds adrift, while Ishaan Madesh of Speed Demons Delhi<strong> </strong>completed the podium in 21:44.818.</p><p>A mid-race red flag erased Hyman’s 2.8sec lead, but the Briton regrouped quickly after the restart to reassert control. Late drama involving Madesh and Tom Canning brought out another red flag, with results declared on the previous completed lap - securing Madesh’s podium finish.</p><p>“It’s the home race for the team, and finally we could bring the win home for Goa Aces and Mr. John Abraham,” said Hyman. </p><p>Race 2 belonged to Alister Yoong of Speed Demons Delhi, who capitalised on early chaos to take the lead and secure victory in 27:50.811<strong>.</strong></p><p>Starting further back, Sohil Shah of Kolkata Royal Tigers delivered one of the drives of the weekend, slicing through the field to finish second in 27:51.119, just 0.308 seconds behind Yoong. Ruhan Alva of Kichcha’s Kings Bangalore completed the podium in 28:23.984.</p><p>Early on, pole-sitter Gabriela Jilkova ran wide under pressure, allowing Shah to make a decisive move and trigger a reshuffle at the front. Despite Shah closing rapidly in the final laps, a late safety car neutralised the race and locked the order.</p><p>With a Race 1 podium via Madesh and a Race 2 win through Yoong, Speed Demons Delhi emerged as the biggest winners of the weekend and now lead the championship standings.</p>