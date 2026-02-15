Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsmotorsports

Indian Racing Festival: Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend steal the show on the final day in Goa

The on-track highlight saw Hyman and Wohlwend guide Goa Aces JA Racing to a memorable relay-format victory with a combined time of 42:11.779.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 18:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 18:57 IST
GoaRallyFIAmotorsports indian racing festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us