<p>Bengaluru: As the streets of Goa prepare to transform into a high-intensity racing arena for the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) on to be held on February 14 and 15, Kings Bengaluru team owner Kichcha Sudeep says street racing is the ultimate test of instinct, courage, and composure; values he believes define his team. </p><p>The new Goa Street Circuit will make its debut, hosting Round 4 of the 2025 IRL.</p><p>“On a permanent circuit, everything is controlled. A street race changes the mindset completely,” said Sudeep. </p><p>“Here, it’s no longer about perfection; it’s about resilience. Idhu kevala race alla, idhu manobhava mattu dhairya test. The city comes alive around you, and the team has to rise with it.”</p>.Indian Racing Festival: Sourav Ganguly buys Kolkata Royal Tigers team.<p>For Sudeep, street racing brings motorsport closer to people, turning it into a shared urban experience. “Street racing brings the sport out of closed circuits and into the heart of the city,” he explains. </p><p>“It becomes a spectacle - loud, intense, and unforgiving. Janara energy ne team-na jagrute mattu sharp-aagi ittirutte. That energy keeps everyone switched on every second.”</p><p>Preparation for the Goa Street Race has demanded adaptability from the Bengaluru-based outfit, with the circuit offering no historical data to fall back on. “Goa is about mastering the unknown,” added Sudeep . </p><p>“We’re trusting our drivers’ instincts, experience, and discipline. Precision and control will matter more than outright speed. Ellavu control mattu clarity mele depend aagide.” he added. </p><p>Leading the charge is French racer Sachel Rotge, a rising European single-seater talent and the 2025 F4 India Vice Champion, who earned a full scholarship through RPPL’s F4 Shootout programme. “When a young European racer chooses India as his proving ground, it shows the confidence global talent has in our racing ecosystem,” said Sudeep.</p>.<p>Carrying Bengaluru and India’s hopes is Ruhaan Alva, the youngest race winner in Indian Racing League history, already turning heads with podium finishes in Britain. “Ruhaan represents the future; young, fearless, and global in his outlook,” Sudeep added. “Bengaluruina janaru avana journey nodi hemme padbeku. The city can be proud of what he’s building.”</p><p>Adding further depth is Kyle Kumaran, a vice world champion in karting across the Middle East, whose race craft has been shaped by intense international competition. “Kyle’s exposure at the world level brings maturity and calm; qualities street racing demands,” Sudeep noted.</p><p>Completing the squad is British racer and female driver of the team -- Jem Hepworth -- a Rafa Racing driver and podium finisher in the McLaren Trophy. </p><p>“Jem brings experience from some of the toughest grids in the world. That kind of exposure raises the standard inside the garage and pushes everyone to be better," said Sudeep. </p><p>For Sudeep, the unforgiving nature of street circuits raises the emotional stakes like nothing else. “On a street circuit, one small mistake can cost you everything,” he says. “The drivers must respect the walls but never fear them. A balance-u illa andre race-u illa. That balance is where races are won," he added. </p><p>As Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru head to Goa this weekend, Sudeep believes the team carries the spirit of the city with them. “Bengaluru is a city that thrives on resilience, innovation, and ambition. Ee oorina spirit-na naavu track-mele tandiddeve. That’s exactly the mindset we’re taking into this race," he added. </p>