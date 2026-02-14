<p>Goa: Engines revved and the resultant adrenaline rush was all over there to scene as it was vroom time in Goa with Round 4 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-racing-festival">Indian Racing Festival (IRF)</a> getting under way in the street circuit adjacent to the Manohar International Airport on Saturday (February 14).</p><p>The Goa Street Race, forms Round 4 of the Indian Racing League, which is one of two events — along with the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) — under the IRF banner.</p><p>The tailor-made FIA-grade street circuit measuring 2.064kms featuring 12 turns carved into the airport’s expansive layout turned the event it into an exciting spectacle as wheel-to-wheel racing was at its best on the streets of Goa.</p>.Indian Racing Festival: Goa's street circuit braced up for high-octane action .<p>The track has been designed in such a way as to encourage close racing and with only narrow margins separating the leading teams, every lap around the Goa circuit was interesting.</p><p>All teams are competing identical Ligier JS F422 machinery, powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged Alpine engine. The combination of equal performance and a tight street layout promises wheel-to-wheel racing, where driver skill and team strategy are likely to outweigh raw speed.'</p><p>Six teams are participating over five rounds with each team running two cars in a race. Two drivers are sharing one car and will be categorised as Driver A and Driver B.</p><p>Sports mixed with music, lifestyle and branding --typical -- of Goan culture were in full flow in the event which will conclude on Sunday.</p><p>“Goa’s cosmopolitan character, excellent connectivity and status as a year-round leisure hotspot makes it the perfect host for a marquee motorsports event," said IRF chairman Akhilesh Reddy.</p>