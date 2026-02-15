<p>Goa: Goa's date with high-octane racing ended on a high note on Sunday (February 15) as it brought down curtains to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-racing-festival">Indian Racing Festival's</a> (IRF) Goa Street Race, which constituted Round 4 of the Indian Racing League (IRL).<br><br>Gas Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong claimed victories on the opening day at the custom-built FIA track adjacent to the Manohar International Airport.</p>.Indian Racing Festival | It's vroom vroom time in Goa!.<p>As fans braved the hot sun to see cars zoom past at frenetic speed, one of the features of the IRL that stood out was its inclusive team structure. Each outfit fielded four drivers: an experienced international racer, an emerging global talent, an Indian driver and a female competitor. Two drivers shared one car with them being categorised as Driver A and Driver B.<br></p><p>Among the Indian racers who benefited a lot from the two-day leg in Goa was Divy Nandan of Hyderabad Black Birds, Chennai Turbo Riders' Aqil Alibhai and Kichcha Sudeep’s Kings Bengaluru's Ruhaan Alva, who finished third in Race 2 on the opening day.<br></p><p>"The format was designed not only to raise competitive standards, but also to nurture homegrown talent and promote gender representation at the highest level of Indian circuit racing," said Akhliesh Reddy , who addressed a press conference on the concluding day of the two-day event.</p>.Indian Racing Festival: Goa's street circuit braced up for high-octane action .<p>Beyond points and podium finishes, the Goa Street Race represented a statement of intent. By bringing a street circuit to one of India’s most recognisable destinations, the IRF signalled its ambition to blend elite motorsports with high-speed thrillers and accessibility.</p><p>The IRL caravan moves to its final leg in Navi Mumbai, which will be held in the last week of February.</p>