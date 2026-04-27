<p>With the final leg of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-racing-festival">Indian Racing League </a>scheduled to be held in Navi Mumbai put off, the Goa Aces JA Racing have been declared as champions of the 2025-26 season.</p><p>The Navi Mumbai race will now feature as one of the rounds in the upcoming season of the Indian Racing League, which will commence from August 2026, onwards, the organisers announced in a press release. </p><p>Goa Aces JA Racing was declared champions based on revised standings.</p>.Indian Racing Festival: Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend steal the show on the final day in Goa.<p>The season witnessed four rounds of breathtaking motorsport action - with two rounds at Coimbatore, followed by a visit to Chennai, before culminating in a memorable street race in Goa, each round building on the last to deliver a season of exceptional competition.</p><p>The Goa Street Race delivered a dramatic contest in which Goa Aces JA Racing came out on top through victory from Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend in the feature race, sealing the championship in style.</p><p>Goa Aces JA Racing finished at the top of the Teams’ Championship table with 141 points from their five best results across seven races – six points ahead of Speed Demons Delhi, who finished second on 135 points. </p><p>Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru finished third with 115 points, followed by Kolkata Royal Tigers on 107 points, Hyderabad Black Birds on 86 points, and Chennai Turbo Riders on 75 points.</p>.Indian Racing Festival | It's vroom vroom time in Goa!.<p>In the Cars’ Championship, Car #5 duo Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend of Goa Aces JA Racing claimed top honours with 101 points, with Kolkata Royal Tigers’ Car #24 of Sohil Shah and Thomas Canning finishing second on 81 points, and Speed Demons Delhi’s Car #22 of Alister Yoong and Caitlin Wood rounding out the podium on 75 points.</p><p>"This edition of the Indian Racing Festival has been a tremendous success, showcasing the very best of Indian motorsport talent alongside some of the most recognisable names in Indian entertainment and sport. We look forward to raising the bar even further in the next edition, which promises to be our most exciting edition yet," said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd.</p>