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Indian Racing League: Goa Aces JA Racing crowned champions

The season witnessed four rounds of breathtaking action - with two rounds at Coimbatore, followed by a visit to Chennai, before culminating in Goa.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:52 IST
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