<p>Bengaluru: There has been a sincere effort made by the Union Sports Ministry in recent times to bring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/formula-1">Formula 1</a> back to India as top-tier open-wheel racing is looking to end a long hiatus.</p>.<p>The Buddh International Circuit, India's only FIA Grade 1 track since 2011, is once again billed to host the Indian Grand Prix that ended after just three editions. However, the return is still up in the air as F1 organisers have reportedly hinted that any inclusion may not be possible before 2028.</p>.<p>Fans, drivers and experts alike have enjoyed the fact that the Indian GP is back in the news, and it's no different for 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button who had strong outings at the 'Smoggy Grand Prix' with podium finishes in all three editions, including a second-place finish at the inaugural GP. Excerpts from an interaction.</p>.<p>Efforts are currently on to bring F1 back to India, what are your thoughts on the development and how do you recall your time at the BIC?</p>.West Asia crisis| Argentina vs Spain Finalissima match in Qatar called off .<p>I mean I think my best result I never won in India (laughs). I think I finished second in one of the years. The track itself that I drove on was awesome. It was fast. It was a real shame when it was cancelled because I really enjoyed it. It was one of the really interesting new tracks on the calendar and it was the first time I ever travelled to India as well. So, it was again a life experience; to experience true Indian food was amazing, exceptional.</p>.<p><strong>And also, I've never knew that you could get so many people on a motorcycle as in India. I mean, unbelievable. And I saw five guys and a monkey on one motorbike (laughs). It was amazing. So, I've never experienced that before. I really enjoyed my time there and it would be great to see it back on the calendar for sure.</strong></p>.<p>How do you view the direction of Formula 1’s new 2026 power unit regulations, especially the shift to a 50-50 hybrid split, and do you think these changes strike the right balance between pushing technological boundaries and preserving the raw excitement for fans?</p>.<p>We all dream of V10 engines because that's what I was racing and started my career and I love the sound of them. But technology moves on and these cars are so efficient now in terms of how much fuel they use and they're using sustainable fuel. They're always going to want to push back the boundaries and to keep manufacturers interested in Formula 1. I think with this new regulation, it needs tweaks and that's what they've done. They've listened to all the stakeholders and that's key to staying on top of it.</p>.<p>The new regulations have certainly suited the Mercedes well as they have been way ahead of the pack but it's nice to see a 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli presenting his case as the youngest champion ever with some luck on his side while competing with experienced team-mate George Russell. How you look at that battle in Miami?</p>.<p>He's (Kimi) still so young in the sport. He was there to pick up the pieces and he got the job done. I think here in Miami, it's interesting because Kimi was really fast here last year (fastest in sprint qualifying).</p>.<p>For George, he has been very unlucky on a couple of occasions. In qualifying in Shanghai he had an issue so only got out for one lap right at the end and then in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan</a>, he obviously got hurt by the safety car. There was a good chance he was going to fight for victory or at least second in that race in front of his team-mate. But he's a very confident individual so I'm sure he believes in himself that he can fight for it. So it's a really exciting battle.</p>.Bezzecchi fires first salvo by winning Thailand MotoGP as Marquez retires.<p>As F1 returns after a forced month-long break, constructors also have the chance to bring their first update for the season. How do you feel the likes of McLarens and Ferraris can challenge the Mercedes?</p>.<p>When you take two races away, I think it gave them (constructors) a bit of time to really evaluate where they are and how they can improve their package coming into Miami. I think we will see the field a bit closer I think this weekend, especially the top teams, Mercedes. I think they'll still have a bit of an advantage, but if they slip up, McLaren and Ferrari will be there waiting and this is quite a fun weekend because we have a sprint race and the Ferraris are very good off the line. So if they get in the lead, they're going to be difficult to overtake.</p>.<p>Catch all the F1 action Live on FanCode, the official broadcaster.</p>