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Homesportsmotorsports

Lewis Hamilton redeems himself at Barcelona with first victory wreathed in red

The Brit secured his first win in two long years, finishing ahead of former Mercedes teammate George Russell and fellow Brit Lando Norris.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 06:46 IST
sportsSports NewsF1Formula 1Spanish Grand PrixLewis Hamiltonmotorsportmotorsports Scuderia Ferrari

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