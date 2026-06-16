Lewis Hamilton redeems himself at Barcelona with first victory wreathed in red

<p>688 days ago, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lewis-hamilton">Lewis Hamilton</a>, then at Mercedes, stood on the top step of the podium in Belgium, after a thrilling finish to the race and the disqualification of George Russell, who had finished first. That marked his 105th victory in Formula 1. </p><p>After moving to Ferrari in 2025, the year that followed had dark times in store for him. Reliability issues, pace problems and most of all, a confidence crisis shook Hamilton enough to consider leaving the sport all together. It seemed there was no light at the end of the Ferrari tunnel for him and the 2026 season was said to be his last dance. </p>.Lewis Hamilton on F1 future: 'I'm not going anywhere'.<p>He called his season a “nightmare” and he called himself “just useless” while suggesting Ferrari replace him with someone better. But a reset was in order. </p><p>Last weekend in Spain he sat in the cockpit for the 387th time, filled with drive and momentum gained from the first few races of the season. He had consistently put in good lap times and got better results and was looking to challenge the podium. </p><p>Ferrari decided to start him on soft tyres, a big gamble in the heat of Barcelona where tyre degradation was a persistent issue. But the three-stop strategy played out in their favour as Hamilton benefited off a Virtual Safety Car towards the end. The moment was just right as he came out ahead of Mercedes contenders George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, nut more importantly, on fresh tyres. </p><p>The luck was only a segment of his victory however. Sub-2.5sec pit-stops, a stellar drive and consistently near-perfect lap times saw him claim first place with a winning margin of over 19.5sec. </p><p>A lot of credit also goes to the many updates Ferrari brought in for the Spanish Grand Prix. A revised front wing, an updated floor and an upgraded chassis were of the eight different areas they targeted for the weekend. </p><p>Being the oldest winner since 1970, the 41-year old stated that a combination of physical fitness as well as mental state-of-mind was key to his comeback. The set-up of people around him also played a role in getting back on track for the Briton. “I’ve been working really hard towards it with the team, with such great dedication from everybody,” he told the F1 website. </p><p>With such a dominant and convincing victory in the SF-26, everyone will be curious to see what they can go on to achieve throughout the lengthy remainder of the season. Mercedes’ electrical deployment and pace in the active-aero zones have made them formidable constructors’ title contenders with young 19-year old Kimi Antonelli taking the charge. </p><p>“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, by no means is this win is just going to happen normally over time,” Hamilton said. “It’s a steep mountain to climb.”</p><p>Hamilton's victory brought him up to second place in the drivers' standings at 115 points -- 41 points behind championship leader Antonelli. Ferrari find themselves 72 points behind Mercedes, now at 190 points.</p><p>But with 15 races to go, the Scuderia and Lewis Hamilton are still just beginning to rival the title. </p>