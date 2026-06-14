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Lewis Hamilton takes first win for Ferrari to end Antonelli's run at Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix triumph ​was the Briton's first win since Belgium 2024 when he was at Mercedes.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 16:31 IST
Sports NewsF1Lewis Hamiltonmotorsports Scuderia Ferrari

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