<p>Seven-time world champion <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lewis-hamilton">Lewis Hamilton</a> feels "reset and refreshed" entering the 2026 Formula 1 season.</p><p>"I'm not going anywhere, so stick with me," the 41-year-old British driver posted Saturday on Instagram.</p><p>Hamilton is coming off a disappointing debut season with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ferrari">Ferrari</a>, failing to reach a single podium in 2025.</p><p>The 105-time race winner sounded upbeat as testing concluded this week at Bahrain.</p><p>"That's a wrap on testing," he posted. "It's inspiring to watch a team pull out all the stops to build a car.</p><p>"It's the most fascinating part of this job for me. Everything is built from scratch and designed and redesigned over and over. And then there are only a few of us who get to put that machine to the test. That feeling never gets old."</p><p>"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone in the team back at the factory for the hard work to get to this point!! I am truly grateful."</p><p>"I love this job so much and I love working with my team and driving for the fans. I'm incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do, and I'm excited for the season ahead."</p><p>Hamilton's 20th F1 campaign begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 7.</p><p>He concluded his post with a promise to his supporters that this season will be different.</p><p>"For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support you're not going to see that mindset again," he wrote.</p><p>"I know what needs to be done. This is going to be one hell of a season. I've given everything to be here today. Let's go team!!!"</p><p>Hamilton's last victory was the Belgian Grand Prix on July 28, 2024. His last world championship came in 2020.</p>