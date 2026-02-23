Menu
Marco Bezzecchi sets lap record in Buriram MotoGP pre-season test

The Italian who rides for Aprlia Racing set a 1'28.668 to close out with the fastest ever lap of the venue.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 10:15 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 10:15 IST
