<p>Aprilia Racing's Marco Bezzecchi was under lap record pace on the final day of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/motogp">MotoGP</a> 2026 pre-season testing at the Buriram circuit in Thailand, setting a 1'28.668 at to close out with the fastest ever lap of the venue, be it the official race weekend record or not. </p><p>Ai Ogura put Trackhouse MotoGP Team into second, 0.097 off ‘Bez’, with the top three completed by<strong> </strong>Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) despite a third tumble in two days for the No.93. </p>.Happy Birthday Vale | Valentino Rossi turns clock back, seals Bathurst podium .<p>Bezzecchi undertook a long run, led for most of the afternoon before firing in an all-time lap record in the final 15 minutes. A 1’28.668 is a major benchmark ahead of next weekend’s Grand Prix and with an average lap time of 1’30.454 after 20 laps.</p><p>Meanwhile, MotoGP Team pairing Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez checked out some back-to-back testing of Aprilia’s rear aero too. Both were up inside the top ten on the combined times with less than an hour and a half of pre-season to go but the gauntlet was laid down in the final 30 minutes in Ogura’s time attack, 0.097s from Bezzecchi in P2.</p><p>Straight out the box, Marquez topped the morning session and was spotted with the older of the aero variations, along with his teammate Francesco Bagnaia. It was a slow start for the reigning champion in the afternoon as illness plagues him and when he did go out, he crashed at Turn 3.</p><p>The MotoGP season opener will be held on March 1 at the same circuit.</p><p>(With MotoGP Press inputs)</p>