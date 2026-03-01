<p>Italian rider <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-bezzecchi">Marco Bezzecchi</a> won the FIM MotoGP season-opening grand prix in Thailand from pole position on Sunday (March 1) as defending world champion Marc Marquez retired late with a buckled wheel.</p><p>The Aprilia rider led from start to finish to top the podium in Buriram, with KTM's Pedro Acosta second and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez third.</p>.Marco Bezzecchi sets lap record in Buriram MotoGP pre-season test.<p>Jorge Martin, the 2024 world champion, finished fourth after seeing the defence of his title wrecked by injury last season.</p><p>Trackhouse's Ai Ogura was fifth, followed by VR46's Fabio Di Giannantonio and KTM's Brad Binder.</p><p>Alex Marquez, last season's championship runner-up, did not finish the race after a late crash</p><p>Francesco Bagnaia, the 2022 and 2023 world champion, finished ninth after starting from 13th on the grid</p><p>Bezzecchi had crashed out of the Saturday's sprint while he was in the lead, but this time the Italian rider made no mistake as he stormed into a massive lead from pole position and cruised to the finish to win the season opener by over 5sec.</p><p>It was also his third straight Grand Prix win stretching back to last season.</p><p>"Yesterday was a small mistake with a big consequence so it was important today to try to bounce back," said Bezzecchi.</p><p>"My pace was good with the medium, we worked it super-well all weekend, so I knew that I could be fast if I was in front.</p><p>"I tried my all to make a good start and the bike was perfect," he added.</p><p>The FIM MotoGP World Championship caravan moves to Brazil where the second race of the season will be held on March 22. </p>