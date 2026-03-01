Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsmotorsports

Bezzecchi fires first salvo by winning Thailand MotoGP as Marquez retires

The Aprilia rider led from start to finish to top the podium in Buriram, with KTM's Pedro Acosta second and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez third.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 08:53 IST
sportsSports NewsThailandMotoGPmotorsportmotorsports Marc MarquezFIMIMarco Bezzecchi

Follow us on :

Follow Us